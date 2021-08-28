Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s stock price traded down 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.82 and last traded at $18.06. 141,580 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,515,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 56.73 and a quick ratio of 56.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). On average, analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after buying an additional 64,452 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 335.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 99,039 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter worth $531,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

