Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) President Neil Lawrence Underwood Sells 16,000 Shares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $977,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Neil Lawrence Underwood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,521 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $993,738.15.

LOB stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.38. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $72.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.56.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $141.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.19 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 27.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

