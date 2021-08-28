Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $46.09

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 46.09 ($0.60) and traded as low as GBX 44.09 ($0.58). Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 44.23 ($0.58), with a volume of 55,614,058 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LLOY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.63) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 57 ($0.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 59 ($0.77) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 51 ($0.67) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 51.33 ($0.67).

The firm has a market cap of £31.29 billion and a PE ratio of 6.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 46.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a GBX 0.67 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.09%.

In other news, insider William Chalmers acquired 181,904 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £85,494.88 ($111,699.61).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

