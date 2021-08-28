London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNSTY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $28.06. The stock had a trading volume of 106,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,536. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.50. London Stock Exchange Group has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $35.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.2694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

