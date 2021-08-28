Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Shares of LBPH opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.26. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBPH. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,620,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,230,000. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

