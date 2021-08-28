Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 413,576 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 310.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 546,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413,576 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $113,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $193.30. 1,947,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,422,284. The company has a market capitalization of $168.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.63 and a one year high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.89.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

