Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $126.70 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 566,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,527 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Illinois Tool Works worth $126,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 268,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,508,000 after acquiring an additional 14,875 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 12,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at $43,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

ITW traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.64. The company had a trading volume of 737,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,350. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.14 and a 52 week high of $242.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.65.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

