Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 611,938 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,034,554 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611,938 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of D.R. Horton worth $93,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.96. 1,597,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,113,529. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $106.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.66.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

