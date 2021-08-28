Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 39,110 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 453,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,110 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $79,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 49.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $175.63. The stock had a trading volume of 570,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,729. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.38. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $182.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.10.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.23%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.38.

In other The Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $65,469.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at $315,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,696 shares of company stock worth $1,541,091. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

