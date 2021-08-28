Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,854,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,503 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises about 0.7% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $154,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $244,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 17.2% during the first quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 27,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

KO stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,844,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,676,118. The company has a market capitalization of $239.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

