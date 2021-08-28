LSV Asset Management Increases Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,615,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 836,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $89,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 890.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,382,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,665 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,901,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,652 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 313.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2,459.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,264,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,054,000 after buying an additional 1,214,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $37.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $37.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JEF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

