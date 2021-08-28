LSV Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,560,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $101,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,172,000 after purchasing an additional 200,330 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,124,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,653,000 after acquiring an additional 125,981 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,678,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,939,000 after acquiring an additional 36,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,721,000 after acquiring an additional 54,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 477,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 23,073 shares during the last quarter. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Shares of PPC opened at $28.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.44, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $28.19.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pilgrim’s Pride presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.