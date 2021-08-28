LSV Asset Management Raises Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,386,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.60% of Evergy worth $83,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 22.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.3% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 17.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 28.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVRG has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

EVRG stock opened at $68.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

