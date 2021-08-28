LSV Asset Management Sells 31,100 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,260,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $75,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Trinseo by 9.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Trinseo during the first quarter worth about $15,422,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter worth about $210,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter worth about $217,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.78.

In other news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $172,385.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $51.67 on Friday. Trinseo S.A. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $76.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. Trinseo had a return on equity of 69.20% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently 15.61%.

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

