LuaSwap Price Tops $0.0701 (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 28th. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0701 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LuaSwap has traded up 1% against the US dollar. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $7.65 million and $180,351.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00052656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00013995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00052855 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.64 or 0.00751845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00100615 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LuaSwap (LUA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 216,862,805 coins and its circulating supply is 109,115,556 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

