Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Short Interest Update

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 869,500 shares, an increase of 85.1% from the July 29th total of 469,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 235.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of FTMNF stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $9.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,125. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $11.51.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

