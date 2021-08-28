Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 67.1% from the July 29th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 890,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MACE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 55,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,772. Mace Security International has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46.

Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.40 million for the quarter.

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, assembles, markets and sells consumer safety, personal defense, and electronic surveillance equipment and products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers. It also offers tactical munition products and weapon systems for law enforcement and security professionals under Mace and Take Down brands.

