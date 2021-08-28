Magna International (TSE:MG) Earns Outperform Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$142.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Magna International from C$97.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Magna International to C$113.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

MG stock opened at C$100.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$107.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.07. Magna International has a 1-year low of C$57.42 and a 1-year high of C$126.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.538 dividend. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Magna International’s payout ratio is 18.23%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

