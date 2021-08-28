MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,613 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 546.7% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.3% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 426.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:HYG traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $87.96. The stock had a trading volume of 18,519,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,483,703. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.65. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.56 and a 1-year high of $88.10.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.