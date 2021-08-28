MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,812 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Cerner by 53.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cerner by 47.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Cerner by 141.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cerner by 180.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.84. 1,330,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,483,770. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $66.75 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CERN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

