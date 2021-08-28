MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.81. 3,801,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,432,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $135.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.99.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,010 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.91.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

