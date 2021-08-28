MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 70 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,989 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 59.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 248.3% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 19.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,363,000 after acquiring an additional 413,747 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 35.7% in the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,436,000 after acquiring an additional 34,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 9.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,431 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.84.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $5.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $315.64. 1,840,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.83 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

