MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,741 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 3.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Accenture by 15.4% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 30,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 410,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $115,630,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,644,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.57.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $335.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,805. Accenture plc has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $335.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $314.13. The company has a market cap of $213.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

