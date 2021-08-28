MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,850 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,944,642,000 after buying an additional 1,554,226 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $819,795,000 after buying an additional 2,009,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,515,608 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $688,226,000 after purchasing an additional 61,136 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,161,378 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $430,665,000 after purchasing an additional 199,777 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,884,833 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $354,298,000 after purchasing an additional 116,634 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.63. 3,440,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,537,300. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $87.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Johnson Rice cut EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.10.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

