Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Short Interest Down 98.7% in August

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the July 29th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,352,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Majic Wheels stock remained flat at $$0.08 during trading on Friday. 18,488,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,914,379. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.14. Majic Wheels has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.27.

Majic Wheels Company Profile

Majic Wheels Corp. develops radio-controlled toy vehicles capable of climbing inclined and vertical surfaces. The company was founded in March 2007 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

