Major Drilling Group International (MDI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$128.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$125.75 million.

Shares of Major Drilling Group International stock opened at C$8.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$659.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.00. Major Drilling Group International has a 12 month low of C$5.85 and a 12 month high of C$11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86.

MDI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Major Drilling Group International to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Laurentian raised their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

