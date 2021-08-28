Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Short Interest Update

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 275,600 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the July 29th total of 522,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,756.0 days.
Man Wah stock remained flat at $$2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. Man Wah has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.34.
Man Wah Company Profile
