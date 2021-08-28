Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Manhattan Associates posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MANH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH traded up $2.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.65. 246,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,899. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $83.74 and a 12 month high of $167.73. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.57 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.73.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,520,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

