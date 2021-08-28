Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Short Interest Update

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 4,900.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MARPS opened at $4.47 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.064 dividend. This is an increase from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) by 143.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,561 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,460 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.23% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust, which engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

