Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Short Interest Down 65.1% in August

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 162,400 shares, a decline of 65.1% from the July 29th total of 465,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MDGS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.46. 2,117,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,947. Medigus has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.62.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medigus in the 2nd quarter valued at $452,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medigus in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medigus in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medigus in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medigus in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

Medigus Ltd. engages in research and development of medical treatment for the gastrointestinal tract. Its product is the MUSE system, an endoscopic device to perform Transoral Fundoplication for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company was founded by Elazar Sonnenschein on December 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.

