MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediWound’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.11). MediWound posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MediWound.

Get MediWound alerts:

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 171.14% and a negative net margin of 38.43%.

A number of research firms have commented on MDWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Aegis reduced their price target on shares of MediWound from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDWD. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of MediWound during the first quarter valued at about $3,700,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of MediWound by 24.9% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 331,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 66,082 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of MediWound during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of MediWound by 6.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 44,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MediWound by 88.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 35,898 shares in the last quarter. 15.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDWD remained flat at $$3.57 during trading hours on Monday. 48,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,693. The firm has a market cap of $97.24 million, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07. MediWound has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $6.22.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediWound (MDWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.