Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Medpace were worth $14,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Medpace by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Medpace stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.64. 165,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,178. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.93. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.48 and a 1-year high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MEDP. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,413 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $3,154,016.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,994,246.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 1,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,203 shares of company stock worth $48,167,626 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

