Medtronic plc Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medtronic in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Rescott expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.91.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $133.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.99. The company has a market capitalization of $179.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $135.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $921,134,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,544,031,000 after buying an additional 2,735,614 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,411,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,361 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Medtronic by 3,039.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,693 shares of company stock worth $7,720,010 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

