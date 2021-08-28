Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 2.1% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,188,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,857,346,000 after purchasing an additional 151,977 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Medtronic by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,431,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,524,680,000 after purchasing an additional 401,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after buying an additional 2,735,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,019,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,834,000 after buying an additional 458,766 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.91.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,010. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,801,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,526. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $135.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

