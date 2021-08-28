Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 13,346 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,346 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

In related news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 297,241 shares of company stock valued at $48,159,559 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COF stock opened at $175.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.09. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $66.46 and a one year high of $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

