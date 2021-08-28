Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 20,021 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 78.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,021 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 8,439,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,343,000 after acquiring an additional 178,160 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,352,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,532,000 after acquiring an additional 150,771 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,799,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,658,000.

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $67.91 on Friday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $69.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.331 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

