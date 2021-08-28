Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,839 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.07% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $7,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 51.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEVA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.11.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $506,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $9.35 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.56.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

