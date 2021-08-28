Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $3.88 Million Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 64.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,737 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 192.5% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $471.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.84. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $286.18 and a 52 week high of $471.58.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.