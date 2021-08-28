Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases 37,921 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 908.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,921 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $57.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.66. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $61.09.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. Ciena’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $174,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $108,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,849 shares of company stock worth $2,935,997 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

