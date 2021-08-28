Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 20,782 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,782 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $643,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 304,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,511,000 after buying an additional 76,329 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.
In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of EMR stock opened at $104.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $63.16 and a 12 month high of $105.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.22.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.
