MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Short Interest Update

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the July 29th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MKKGY stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,759. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.80. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $48.55.

Several brokerages recently commented on MKKGY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

