Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.610-$1.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $308 million-$314 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.05 million.

Meridian Bioscience stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.01. The company had a trading volume of 352,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,159. Meridian Bioscience has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The company has a market capitalization of $867.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 23.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VIVO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

