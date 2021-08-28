Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Sells $11,500,575.00 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total value of $11,500,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,916,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,565.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,466.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $926.88 and a twelve month high of $1,577.95.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,195.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,690,041,000 after buying an additional 143,231 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,133,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,749,000 after buying an additional 56,125 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $528,963,000 after buying an additional 52,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 78.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 110,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $152,763,000 after buying an additional 48,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

