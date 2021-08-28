Michelle Zatlyn Sells 33,330 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $4,120,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $4,123,587.60.

On Friday, July 9th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $3,603,639.60.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $3,625,970.70.

On Friday, June 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $3,491,317.50.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $3,440,989.20.

Cloudflare stock opened at $123.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.55. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $127.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.59 and a beta of 0.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 19,809 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at $517,000. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 132,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after buying an additional 26,917 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1,347.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after buying an additional 72,908 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

