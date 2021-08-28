Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives $112.77 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.34.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,682 shares of company stock worth $12,082,346 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 98.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $74.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $83.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $44.40 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.90.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

