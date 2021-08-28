Midwest’s (MDWT) Hold Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their hold rating on shares of Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Midwest from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Midwest stock opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.77. Midwest has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $126.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Midwest during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Midwest by 2.3% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 54,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Midwest by 33,075.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Midwest during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Midwest by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Midwest

Midwest Holding, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

