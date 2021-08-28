Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Zanite Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,468,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,633,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new position in Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,936,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,686,000. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZNTE stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $14.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.04.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

