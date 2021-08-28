Millennium Management LLC Has $273,000 Holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUGT. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 49.3% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 22.0% in the first quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 36.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $620,000.

NYSEARCA NUGT opened at $52.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.29. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $105.90.

