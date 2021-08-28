Millennium Management LLC Has $278,000 Holdings in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 55.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,286 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,064 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CNB Financial in the first quarter valued at $42,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 49.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 6.9% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 71.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in CNB Financial in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

CCNE opened at $24.98 on Friday. CNB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $421.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.74.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 14.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

In other news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott acquired 4,600 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24,307.00 per share, with a total value of $111,812,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,829,417. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE).

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.