Millennium Management LLC Sells 2,153 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 62.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period.

VOT stock opened at $247.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $171.02 and a one year high of $248.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

